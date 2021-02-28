World Six Dead As Myanmar Junta Intensifies Crackdown On Anti-Coup Protests – Channels Tv


www.channelstv.com

Six Dead As Myanmar Junta Intensifies Crackdown On Anti-Coup Protests

Myanmar security forces shot dead at least six protesters Sunday in the bloodiest action so far to smother opposition to the military coup four weeks ago. The junta is battling to contain a massive street movement demanding it yield power and release ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who...
