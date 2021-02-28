Kayode Israel
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Six Dead As Myanmar Junta Intensifies Crackdown On Anti-Coup Protests
Myanmar security forces shot dead at least six protesters Sunday in the bloodiest action so far to smother opposition to the military coup four weeks ago. The junta is battling to contain a massive street movement demanding it yield power and release ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who...
www.channelstv.com