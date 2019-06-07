JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Six feared killed, as Shiites, security operatives clash in Abuja -Dailypost

#1
No fewer than six members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, otherwise known as Shi’ites are feared dead in a bloody clash involving the Muslim sect and the police in Abuja on Monday.

DAILY POST gathered that the clash, which took place at the Federal Secretariat Complex, also had vehicles reportedly belonging to the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, set ablaze.
Capture.PNG

read more
 
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top