No fewer than six members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, otherwise known as Shi’ites are feared dead in a bloody clash involving the Muslim sect and the police in Abuja on Monday.
DAILY POST gathered that the clash, which took place at the Federal Secretariat Complex, also had vehicles reportedly belonging to the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, set ablaze.
