Six persons were reported been killed while thirty two others were also injured in an attack launched by suspected herdsmen Monday night on Janibanibu a Kona community close to Jalingo under Ardo Kola local government area of the state.
The killings raised tension and led to influx of …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2XXgxrf
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The killings raised tension and led to influx of …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2XXgxrf
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[81]