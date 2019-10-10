Six lessons we can learn from geniuses – BBC – Homepage

Our series The Genius Behind has taken you inside the minds of people who are making the impossible possible.
Whether it is designing the fastest ever land vehicle, helping the blind to see or creating space history, success relies on raising levels of knowledge to new heights. What …
Read more via BBC – Homepage https://ift.tt/2MsmB6L
Whether it is designing the fastest ever land vehicle, helping the blind to see or creating space history, success relies on raising levels of knowledge to new heights. What …
Read more via BBC – Homepage https://ift.tt/2MsmB6L
Last edited by a moderator:[0]