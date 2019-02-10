A six-year-old boy has been beheaded in Saudi Arabia for being a Shia Muslim. He was beheaded in front of his screaming mum for belonging to the wrong branch of Islam, according to reports.
The child and his mum were allegedly approached while visiting a …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2I2M0EV
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The child and his mum were allegedly approached while visiting a …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2I2M0EV
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[15]