Metro Six-Year Old Boy Beheaded In Saudi Arabia For Being A Shia Member – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
A six-year-old boy has been beheaded in Saudi Arabia for being a Shia Muslim. He was beheaded in front of his screaming mum for belonging to the wrong branch of Islam, according to reports.

The child and his mum were allegedly approached while visiting a …



Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2I2M0EV

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[15]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top