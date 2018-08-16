Nigerian singer, Skales who did a short freestyle during his interview on MTV Base, has been accused of abusing illicit date rape drug, Rohypnol a.k.a Rochies before his performance.
Skales’ blue tongue gave him out, and left viewers of the interview wondering if abusing Rohypnol a.k.a Rochies is now the …
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2oRHOM3
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Skales’ blue tongue gave him out, and left viewers of the interview wondering if abusing Rohypnol a.k.a Rochies is now the …
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2oRHOM3
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[29]