  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Entertainment Skales accused of abusing illicit drug Rohypnol before performance – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Nigerian singer, Skales who did a short freestyle during his interview on MTV Base, has been accused of abusing illicit date rape drug, Rohypnol a.k.a Rochies before his performance.

Skales’ blue tongue gave him out, and left viewers of the interview wondering if abusing Rohypnol a.k.a Rochies is now the …



via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2oRHOM3

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[29]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top