All is set and ready to go for Skales! The Nigerian pop star kicks off 2020 with a star-studded remix of his 2019 single “Oliver Twist”.
The latest version features Nigerian rapper, Falz and East African music heavyweight, Harmonize....
via tooXclusive – https://ift.tt/30ZqQh3
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The latest version features Nigerian rapper, Falz and East African music heavyweight, Harmonize....
via tooXclusive – https://ift.tt/30ZqQh3
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[74]