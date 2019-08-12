Retired senior police officers and security experts have charged the federal government to ensure a thorough and unbiased investigation into the recent killing of three policemen in Taraba State by soldiers.
Three detectives in the Inspector-General of Police Response Team and a civilian were killed on August 6, …
