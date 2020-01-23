World Sleeping with more than 10 people ‘increases your chance of getting cancer’ – mirror

#1
Having sex with more than 10 partners over a lifetime can increase your chances of getting cancer, according to a shock new study.

And women with a higher number of sexual partners are more likely to report a limiting, long-term condition, experts from the UK, Austria, Turkey, Canada and …

couples-12.jpg


Read more via mirror – https://ift.tt/38oVXVW

Get more World News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[117]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top