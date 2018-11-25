Business Slump in oil price threatens government’s economic forecast – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
The downward slide of crude price may hamper current economic prospects in the country, particularly if the development refuses to abate, oil and gas analysts have said.The prices of oil had fallen on Friday with Brent oil inventory for January delivery, sliding 6.1 percent to $58.80 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped $4.21 to $50.42 a barrel for January delivery, a decline of 7.7 percent. ...




Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2P0IbOT

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[53]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top