The downward slide of crude price may hamper current economic prospects in the country, particularly if the development refuses to abate, oil and gas analysts have said.The prices of oil had fallen on Friday with Brent oil inventory for January delivery, sliding 6.1 percent to $58.80 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped $4.21 to $50.42 a barrel for January delivery, a decline of 7.7 percent. ...
