Smartphone users spent $120 billion on mobile apps, as 204 billion apps were downloaded in 2019, setting a record higher than that of 2018, the annual State of Mobile report has shown.
The annual report, “State of Mobile” by App Annie disclosed that the number of mobile apps downloaded climbed 6% …
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/35XQKTd
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The annual report, “State of Mobile” by App Annie disclosed that the number of mobile apps downloaded climbed 6% …
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/35XQKTd
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[86]