Business SMEs get N1 billion loan disbursement from Diamond Bank – Nairametrics

#1
In a statement made available to the public, Diamond Bank Plc has confirmed the disbursement of N1 billion loan to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The bank said its retail strategy led to the fund disbursement to small business owners under the cash flow-based SME lending scheme in …



Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2P6QwW4

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[29]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top