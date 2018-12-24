A volcano-triggered tsunami has left at least 222 people dead and hundreds more injured after slamming without warning into beaches around Indonesia’s Sunda Strait, officials said on Sunday, voicing fears that the toll would rise further, AFP reports.
Hundreds of buildings were destroyed by the wave, which …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2GCkhKx
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Hundreds of buildings were destroyed by the wave, which …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2GCkhKx
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]