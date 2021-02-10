siteadmin
Today football Prediction, Football Prediction, Soccer Prediction and betting tips from top tipster is a method used in sports betting, to predict the outcome of football matches by means of well analysed information such as team form, home and away record, head to head, team news, player injuries and goal rating.
Many inexperienced and experienced punters, or those who are new to sports betting, always find it difficult to make profit on sport betting, big team losing to the underdogs team, first team losing to last team on the league table. To be a successful daily football prediction winner, there's are guildlines, goals and discipline to follow in football prediction.
MatchKik outline guildlines to follow in winning sport betting and football prediction, including:
Team Form
Look at their recent team form. Check who was the opposition and what was the situation of the opposition at the time of the game. If available, read the recent match reports to see if the team was unlucky because of opposition goalkeeper having a great day etc.
Home and Away
Records Check for home and away statistics. Some teams play better at home ground, some play better away. Also check if the game is a local derby and if teams share the stadium.
Head-to-head
Check the history between the two clubs. The home and away history is important. You will be surprised how the history repeats in some games year after year.
Team news
Be sure always to check for injuries and suspensions. Which players are missing and how important are they. If there are injuries check if it is long-time injuries or new injuries since the last game etc. How good are the players who will play instead.
Avoid First and Last team when meeting each other
Focus
Everyone has their expertise and speciality. There can be few hundred football matches today. It is important to stay focus on competitions that you are familiar with, for example England Premier League, Italy Serie A, Champions League etc. You will have more knowledge about teams and players in these soccer leagues to stand a higher chance to win.
Quality
Quality precedes quantity. There is no need for you to bet everyday. You should only bet when you have confidence to win.
Discipline
You must know your limits and do not cross the line. Be responsible in your actions, bet what you can afford to lose. Do not end up in a debt and get into trouble. See responsible gambling.
