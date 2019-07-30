The man who looked and dressed like Jesus this week in Kenya was actually ‘Jesus’.
Don’t worry, we can explain. When Jesus took to the streets of Kenya this week to sing and dance in his customary white robe, blue loin and flowing hair, Africa wasn’t …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2yy7rq5
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Don’t worry, we can explain. When Jesus took to the streets of Kenya this week to sing and dance in his customary white robe, blue loin and flowing hair, Africa wasn’t …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2yy7rq5
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[60]