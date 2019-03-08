Vacancy Software Instructor/Faculty at ForteSoft Systems Limited (NIIT) - Hotnigeriajobs

#1
ForteSoft Systems Limited (NIIT) is recruiting to fill the position of: Software Instructor/Faculty. The position is located in Lagos State.

Interested candidates should possess minimum of a B.Sc in Computer Science, Computer Information Technology or related fields with 1-2 years work experience......



For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2TmpuML

Get more Latest Jobs
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[28]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

350
Top