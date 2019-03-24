Politics Sokoto Election Result: Tambuwal leading as INEC adjourns collation – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Independent National Electoral Commissiom, INEC, has adjourned the collation of results in Sokoto state.

Fatima Mukhtar, returning officer for the Sokoto state governorship election made the announcement after a brief discussion with Amina Zakari, INEC national commissioner in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states. She …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2OnF4Sh

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[65]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top