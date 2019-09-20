Politics Sokoto Election: Tambuwal wins in court as appeal court makes final decision

The Appeal Court sitting in Sokoto state on Friday upheld the election of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as duly elected

The four-man panel in a unanimous decision upheld Tambuwal’s election after dismissing the appeal filed by the Appellant and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto for lacking in merit.

