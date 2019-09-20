The Appeal Court sitting in Sokoto state on Friday upheld the election of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as duly elected
The four-man panel in a unanimous decision upheld Tambuwal’s election after dismissing the appeal filed by the Appellant and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto for lacking in merit.
