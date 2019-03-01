Solange Knowles has been teasing her fans with new material in the past few days, and today she surprised them with a whole new album.
The new album is titled “When I Get Home” and it’s available on iTunes and other streaming services.....
via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/2SwCE4o
