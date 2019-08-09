JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Soldier arrested for killing motorcyclist over N100 bribe – Governor – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia on Thursday said that the armed security personnel, who allegedly shot and killed a commercial motorcyclist in a community near Aba, had been arrested.

The deceased, Chimaobi Uzoukwa, was reportedly killed for allegedly refusing to part with N100 bribe at Ohanze military …

abia.JPG

Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2KxXT3M

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[30]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top