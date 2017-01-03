A soldier said to be bodyguard to factional President of the Jama’at Ta’awunnil Muslimeen, Malam Daood Molaasan has been accused of beating the Chief Imam of the Ile-Ife Prison at a reconciliation meeting in Iwo, Osun State. Amiloaded reports that an argument ensued between the two factions of the group during the meeting and the Soldier attacked the Chief Imam of the Ile-Ife Prison with his military belt. The meeting was deadlock as a result of the incident and the matter was reported at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Iwo. The Soldier was arrested by the police and he was detained for interrogation. The Imam was rushed to hospital for medical treatment. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Fimihan Adeoye confirmed the arrest of the Soldier over the incident. He said the matter is under investigation to establish whether he is truly a military personnel and the reason for his action which eventually scuttled the efforts of the police to resolve the crises. PHOTOS BELOW: