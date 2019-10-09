A panel has recommended disciplinary measures for five officers of the army and the police who were involved in the killing of three policemen and a civilian in Taraba state.
The policemen attached to the intelligence response team of the force, on …
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/35llE8C
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The policemen attached to the intelligence response team of the force, on …
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/35llE8C
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]