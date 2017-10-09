Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Kidney Damage: 10 Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

Metro Soldiers Storm Niger Delta For Operation Crocodile Smile II

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Samguine, Oct 9, 2017 at 12:25 PM. Views count: 107

Tags:
  1. Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    Nigerian Army on Saturday announced the deployment of troops for the commencement of Operation Crocodile Smile II in the six Niger Delta states.

    Maj.-Gen. Enobong Udoh, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, said this on Saturday while addressing troops.


    He said: “Operation Crocodile Smile is not a show of force but a confidence-building patrol that seeks to reassure the people of Rivers state and the Niger Delta that the army is ready to work.

    “We are ready to work in close synergy and collaboration with other security services and agencies of government to ensure that there is peace and security for the people.

    “Our operation aims to reassure the public that we are ready to fight crimes like cultism, militancy, and kidnapping so that people can go about their business without fear,” he said.

    Udoh added that troops would carry out collaborative patrols with the Nigerian Police, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigerian Immigration Service and the Department of State Security (DSS).


    Others are Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, Nigerian Customs Service and personnel of the Nigerian Prison Service.

    Udoh said the division would carry out the exercise slated from October 7 to October 28 in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers states while another formation would cover other states in the Niger Delta.
     

    Attached Files:

    Samguine, Oct 9, 2017 at 12:25 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Soldiers Storm Niger
    1. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      IPOB: Soldiers Storm Nnamdi Kanu’s Residence, Set To Break In [VIDEO]

      RemmyAlex, Sep 13, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,898
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 13, 2017
    2. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Suspected Soldiers Storm Kanu's Home, 5 Reportedly Killed [Vanguard]

      RemmyAlex, Sep 10, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      4,615
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 10, 2017
    3. kemi
      Metro

      Soldiers, Air Force Officers Storm Benin-Agbor Road To Rescue Wife of CBN Gov

      kemi, Oct 1, 2016, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,197
      kemi
      Oct 1, 2016
    4. Jules
      Metro

      THE TRENT: Nigerian Soldiers Storm Hospital In Onitsha, Abduct Corpses And Victims Of Shooting

      Jules, Dec 19, 2015, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      4,679
      Jules
      Dec 19, 2015
    5. Vunderkind
      Metro

      [Photos] Soldiers Storm Mile 2 Filling Station, Punish Fuel Buyers

      Vunderkind, Apr 30, 2015, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      2,155
      Lequte
      Apr 30, 2015
    6. Vunderkind
      Metro

      Revenge Mission: Just Like Plateau, Boko Haram Storms Niger, Slaughters Sloppy Soldiers

      Vunderkind, Apr 27, 2015, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,278
      Vunderkind
      Apr 27, 2015
    7. Vunderkind
      Metro

      US Soldiers, Egyptian Pilots 'Storm' Nigeria to Fight Boko Haram

      Vunderkind, Nov 7, 2014, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      14,437
      Vunderkind
      Nov 7, 2014

    Comments