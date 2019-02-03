Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stated that his permanent stay at Manchester United, depends on how the players adapt to his style.
The Norwegian was named as the interim manager, following the sacking of Jose Mourinho in December.....
read more via 360Nobs.com – http://bit.ly/2WDr6j1
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The Norwegian was named as the interim manager, following the sacking of Jose Mourinho in December.....
read more via 360Nobs.com – http://bit.ly/2WDr6j1
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]