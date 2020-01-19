In early 1978, Kenyan-Iranian relations came under great strain over the Ogaden war between Ethiopia and Somalia.
Kenya suspected that Iran was actively supporting Somalia and also arming it with weapons supplied by Britain and America....
Read more via Daily Nation | Home – https://ift.tt/2Rb7Bhb
Get more World News
Kenya suspected that Iran was actively supporting Somalia and also arming it with weapons supplied by Britain and America....
Read more via Daily Nation | Home – https://ift.tt/2Rb7Bhb
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[25]