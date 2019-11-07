Metro Some ‘Yahoo Boys’ mothers will be sent to Prison – Police chief – P.M. News

The Deputy Commissioner in-charge of the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba, DCP Yetunde Longe has disclosed that more internet fraudsters and possibly their mothers will be sent to prison if found guilty after prosecution.

She disclosed this on Wednesday on a morning show …

