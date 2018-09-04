Colin Kaepernick may still be out of the NFL, but as his new Nike campaign shows, he's still a central figure in the worlds of sports.
On Monday, Nike revealed Kaepernick as the face of its "Just Do It" 30th anniversary ad campaign....
Read more via Business Insider – https://ift.tt/2wKV0pA
Get more: Nigeria Business News
On Monday, Nike revealed Kaepernick as the face of its "Just Do It" 30th anniversary ad campaign....
Read more via Business Insider – https://ift.tt/2wKV0pA
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[50]