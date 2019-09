Mustapha Audu, one of the sons of former Kogi state governor, Prince Abubakar Audu, who was disqualified from participating in the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, has dragged the party before a Lokoja High Court seeking to upturn the outcome of the primary. …Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/32gYU7A Get More Nigeria Political News