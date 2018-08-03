Entertainment [Song] Peruzzi x Davido x GospelOnDeBeatz – “Run Am” – TooXclusive

#1
Peruzzi x Davido x GospelOnDeBeatz show some musical genius on this new groovy record titled Runam GospelOnDeBeatz for Alternate Sound.

I think it’s safe to say the DMW guys are the hit men of the industry because they never seize to amaze us...



via TooXclusive – https://ift.tt/2o7SXba

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top