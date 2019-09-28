Justforex_nb_campaign

Entertainment Sony And Disney Reunites For New Spider-Man Film – The Guardian Nigeria News

These are exciting times for fans of Spider-Man as Sony and Disney have reunited for a new Spiderman film. According to Variety, on Friday, the two companies jointly announced that Marvel Studios and its president, Kevin Feige, will produce the third film in the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” series....

Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – https://ift.tt/2mHq5cq

