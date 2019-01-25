Entertainment Soulja Boy boasts, says he sold more records than Michael Jackson – Laila’s Blog

#1
US rapper, Soulja Boy has stated that he sold more records than the late king of pop Michael Jackson.

In a recent interview, Soulja Boy, real name DeAndre Way, also took a swipe at Ariana Grande with claims that the singer copied his flows in her new …



via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2Mw5XTg

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top