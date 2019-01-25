US rapper, Soulja Boy has stated that he sold more records than the late king of pop Michael Jackson.
In a recent interview, Soulja Boy, real name DeAndre Way, also took a swipe at Ariana Grande with claims that the singer copied his flows in her new …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2Mw5XTg
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
In a recent interview, Soulja Boy, real name DeAndre Way, also took a swipe at Ariana Grande with claims that the singer copied his flows in her new …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2Mw5XTg
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[54]