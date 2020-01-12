Entertainment Soundcity Awards 2020: Nigerians react as Rema defeats Fireboy to win Best New MVP – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Nigerians on social media have expressed outrage over choice of awards given on Saturday at the just concluded Soundcity MVP awards 2020.

Rema was declared winner of Best new MVP category on Saturday at the ceremony, which was held at the Eko Convention Center, Lagos Nigeria, hosted by South …

rema news.JPG

via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2R6LVBC

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[68]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top