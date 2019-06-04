World South Africa’s cabinet is now 50% women for the first time ever – World Economic Forum

#1
For the first time in South Africa’s history, women now make up half of the government’s cabinet, following changes implemented by recently-elected president Cyril Ramaphosa. One of the women appointed to a ministerial position is the veteran opposition politician Patricia De Lille, who, after standing for the …



Read more via World Economic Forum – http://bit.ly/2QIQ79U
