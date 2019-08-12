JustForex Trading - Start Now

World South Africa concerned over NANS call for protest against its businesses – Pulse Nigeria

#1
The country made its feelings known in a statement issued by Ms Anna-Maria Jojozi, Counsellor in-charge of Political Affairs at the South African High Commission in Abuja on Sunday.

South Africa has expressed concern over the call by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) for the …

nans.JPG

Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2KvBFkh

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[109]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top