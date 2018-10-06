World South Africa finance minister says Zuma sacked him over nuclear deal – BusinessDay

South Africa’s finance minister says he was sacked by Jacob Zuma because he refused to approve a multibillion-dollar nuclear deal with Russia that could have crippled the South African economy.

Nhlanhla Nene told a judicial inquiry on Wednesday that the refusal was behind his …



