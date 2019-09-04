Five people have been killed in a surge of xenophobic violence in South Africa, police said on Tuesday, as President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed to clamp down and the African Union, Nigeria and Zambia condemned the attacks.
Hordes of people -- some armed with axes and machetes -- gathered in Johannesburg's central...
Read more via Daily MonitorHome – https://ift.tt/2HDY4tN
Get more World News
Hordes of people -- some armed with axes and machetes -- gathered in Johannesburg's central...
Read more via Daily MonitorHome – https://ift.tt/2HDY4tN
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[66]