Victor Nnadi, a native of Orlu in Imo state, on Thursday was suffocated to death by the South African Metropolitan Police in Cape Town. Eye witnesses saw the police handcuff the victim and suffocated him to death, Mr Ikechukwu Anyene, the President of Nigeria Union, South Africa, said. “When the people saw what happened, they raised an alarm and confronted the police. “The union`s chapter in Cape Town is already on top of the situation and trying its best to facilitate the release of the detained brother of the deceased,” he said. Anyene, however, urged the Federal Government to persuade the South African government to put measures in place to stop the killing of Nigerians.