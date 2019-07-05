South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, on Tuesday, condemned the recent attack on Nigerians and other foreign nationals in the country.
Ramaphosa, in a tweet on his official Twitter page, said there is no justification for the attack on foreign nationals.
He was reacting the looting and burning of businesses and property belonging to foreigners in South Africa which began on Sunday
read more
Ramaphosa, in a tweet on his official Twitter page, said there is no justification for the attack on foreign nationals.
He was reacting the looting and burning of businesses and property belonging to foreigners in South Africa which began on Sunday
read more