Justforex_nb_campaign

Metro South African Returnee Caught In Armed Robbery – Nairaland

#1
Enugu – A South African returnee has been arrested by the police in Enugu State for alleged involvement in an armed robbery.

The suspect, Kingsley Okonkwo, from Agbogugu, Awgu LGA, Enugu State, was among 15 suspects paraded at the headquarters of the State Police Command on Tuesday....

gunmen.JPG

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2nDdBTF

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[41]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top