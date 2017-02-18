Several businesses owned by Nigerians in South Africa has been destroyed. Ikechukwu Anyene, president, Nigeria Union, said that the attacks began at 4.00 a.m. According to him, "five buildings with Nigerian businesses, including a church have been looted and burned by South Africans. “One of the buildings is a mechanic garage with 28 cars under repairs, with other vital documents, were burned during the attack. “Also, the pastor of the church was wounded and is in the hospital receiving treatment,” he said. He said the union had reported the incident to the Nigerian mission and South African police. Mr. Anyene said the union had informed Nigerians in South Africa to be vigilant in the face of renewed xenophobic attacks. According to him, the union received information that there will be xenophobic attacks against foreigners on Feb. 22 and Feb. 23.