There have been cases of looting of foreigners shop in Pretoria South Africa since yesterday.Here are pictures and videos from the scene of looted shops of foreigners in South Africa.“Violent looting and burning of foreign-owned businesses started in the early hours of today, Aug. 28, at the Pretoria CBD. The foreign-owned shops and offices were targeted by angry taxi driver rioters, the President of Nigerian Union in South Africa (NUSA), Adetola Olubajo said in a statement