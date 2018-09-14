President Muhammadu Buhari says the new investment commitments coming into Nigeria’s textile sector, of which Aba is a major beneficiary, will be actualized within the shortest possible time.
President Buhari gave the assurance when he received traditional rulers from Abia State led by His Royal Majesty, …
Read more via PM NEWS Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2CVcpCb
Get More Nigeria Political News
President Buhari gave the assurance when he received traditional rulers from Abia State led by His Royal Majesty, …
Read more via PM NEWS Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2CVcpCb
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[53]