Politics South-west Governors Shun Meeting With Oyegun

    Governors from he South west region on Wednesday shunned meeting with the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), led by Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

    The meeting was slated for the ruling party governors and the leadership of the National Assembly.

    According to Nigerian Tribune, majority of the governors stayed away.

    The Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, was represented by his deputy, Honourable Agboola Ajayi.

    In attendance were seven governors and four deputy governors.

    oyegun.jpeg

    The list of those in attendance included Imo State governor and chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, Rochas Okorocha; his Kaduna State counterpart, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai and Bauchi State governor, Mohammed Abubakar.

    Others were Governors Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Godwin Obaseki (Edo) and Abdullahi Jibrilla Bindow (Adamawa), as well as the deputy governors of Ondo, Kano, Kogi and Nasarawa states.

    Governor Abubakar of Bauchi State, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, said the governors were busy with the day-to-day administration of their states.

    “There is no communication gap. Two other deputy governors sent words that their flights were cancelled because of weather problem."
     
