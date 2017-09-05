Submit Post Advertise

Metro South-west Ndigbo Dissociate Selves From Kanu’s Statement

    The Ndigbo residing in all parts of Yorubaland yesterday disassociated themselves from the statement credited to the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, who allegedly referred to Yorubas as fools.

    ‎Ndigbo, who said the story in the online publication was not true, added that even if it was, the South-west Indigbo are not part of the statement.

    igboLeader.JPG

    Addressing a press conference in Ibadan, Ezendigbo of Oyo State, Alex Anozie, said the Igbo living in the state did not believe that the IPOB leader actually made that statement.

    Anozie said that the Federal Government needed to summon a reconciliatory meeting of all ethnic groups in the country.


    - Dailytrust
     
    "Linguistic degeneration is both the product and the generator of economic and political decadence" George Orwell 1946
    No be Kanu's fault!
     
