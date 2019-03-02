South West Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has thrown its weight round Atiku Abubakar to seek redress in court and recover his stolen mandate.
The party under the leadership of Chief Bode George, former deputy national chairman of the party had in a press conference on Friday noted …
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2VwJhp0
Get More Nigeria Political News
The party under the leadership of Chief Bode George, former deputy national chairman of the party had in a press conference on Friday noted …
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2VwJhp0
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[72]