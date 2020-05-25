It is quite obvious that President Buhari has been very partial and sentimental in his appointment since he bacame the president of this nation. Most of the key positions have been filled by Hausa/ Fulani,who are his people from the northern part of Nigeria.With this attitude by the president, it's making the Fulanis to think they own Nigeria, which if care is not taken may lead to violence or possibly war in the country.Thanks goes to the former military Governor of Kaduna, Col. Umar, who wrote an open letter to Mr. President in respect of this tribalistic appointments.It is also appreciated that the southern leaders have stood up and filed a case against president in this direction.This act of nepotism must be stopped by the President and follow Constitution and standard stated by federal character bureau.