The Coalition of Northern Groups on Sunday in Kano said that job opportunities meant for indigenes of the northern states had been hijacked by people from the South .
Briefing newsmen on the state of the nation , as it affected the North , the spokesman of the group , Abdulazeez Suleiman , lamented that northerners were being denied employment opportunities in the South
