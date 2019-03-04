A subsidiary of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), InfraCredit, has opened a N50 billion 600MW Shiroro Hydro Electric Infrastructure Green Bond to boost the plant and power generation nationwide.
Launched in partnership with GuarantCo, KfW Development Bank and Africa Finance …
