Politics Sowore’s Mother Appeals To Buhari, DSS To Release Her Son – Information Nigeria

#1
Mrs. Esther Kehinde Sowore, the mother of the #RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore, has appealed to President Buhari and the Department of State Services (DSS) to release her son since he has fulfilled his bail conditions.

Omoyele Sowore Despite being ordered to be released by court rulings, the former …

sowore.JPG

Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2rhnCrt

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top