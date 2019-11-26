Metro Sowore, Bakare ask court to jail DSS DG – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Sahara reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, and his co-detainee, Olawale Bakare, have instituted fresh contempt suit against the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi.

They had earlier commenced a similar legal action which they did not follow through, following the refusal of Bichi …

sowore.JPG

Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2XOVtUt

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top